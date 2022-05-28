Aizawl: Troops of the Assam Rifles have seized a huge cache of foreign-origin cigarettes worth over Rs 23 crore in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) on Friday recovered the foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 23, 40, 00 at Zokhawthar in Champhai district.

Assam Rifles (East) in a statement said that acting on specific information, team of eight Assam Rifles carried out an operation.

The Customs Department, Champhai has seized the contraband items for further legal proceedings.

The smuggling of foreign-origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border.