Aizawl: Election Commission of India team led by Dharmendra Sharma, senior deputy election commissioner held a review meeting with the chief secretary, DGP and secretaries of various Departments regarding poll preparedness for the upcoming General Election to the Mizoram Legislative Assembly 2023 in the capital city of Mizoram, Aizawl on Thursday.

At the outset, Dr Renu Sharma welcomed the ECI officials for their visit to Mizoram.

She mentioned that the review meeting was an important one as it will help in filling the gaps for ensuring free and fair election in the state.

She apprised the ECI officials that Mizoram has a good record on holding free and fair election in the past and that the upcoming election will be as successful as before.

She pointed out that the visit of the ECI officials was the right time as the State will have ample time for carrying out the wishes and demands of the ECI.

On his part, Dharmendra Sharma, while thanking the chief secretary, DGP and other secretaries for their hospitality and cooperation, hoped that with their utmost deliverance of service, the state will have a free, fair and successful general election.

He then highlighted the priorities of the Election Commission of India for free and fair election.

Providing good physical infrastructures such as clean drinking water, toilets, ramp for wheelchair-bound voters and ensuring over-all security of the polling stations.

Besides these, providing required number of election officials, inducement of free election, checking alcohol and drugs, reducing money and muscle power, ensuring adequate transportation facilities and maintaining law and order at the time of election were the first necessary mandates of the state.

He assured that ECI will provide training and capacity building as and when the state may call for.

He further urged all the stakeholders of the state to make all necessary arrangements for the successful conduct of the upcoming general election.

After introducing the different dignitaries present in the meeting, Madhup Vyas, Chief Electoral Officer proposed a vote of thanks and concluded the programme.

Dharmendra Sharma was accompanied by Nitesh Vyas (senior DEC), Hirdesh Kumar (DEC), R K Gupta (DEC), senior principal secretaries, under secretary and director of the ECI.