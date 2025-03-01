Guwahati: Narcotic drug smuggling into Mizoram from Southeast Asia via Myanmar has surged dramatically in the past two years, with law enforcement agencies reporting record seizures, officials said on Friday.

Law enforcement agencies have seized record amounts of illicit drugs, including a sharp rise in methamphetamine confiscations.

In 2023, Mizoram Police seized 154.172 kg of methamphetamine, but the figure surged to 627.741 kg in the following year.

The heroin seizure also grew, from 68.055 kg in 2023 to 80.814 kg in 2024.

Champhai district, which shares a porous border with Myanmar’s Chin State, remains the primary route for drug smuggling into Mizoram.

Among the five districts bordering Myanmar, Champhai has become the focal point for anti-narcotics operations in the state.

In February, Champhai police made significant progress, seizing drugs worth over Rs 25.71 crore and arresting 23 individuals in connection with 19 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

At a meeting of the Champhai District Level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), Champhai SP Shivendu Bhushan shared that law enforcement officers had confiscated 1.818 kg of heroin, 4.319 kg of methamphetamine, and 5.169 kg of crystal meth in the past month.

On February 19, authorities destroyed confiscated drugs worth over Rs 61.68 crore in the presence of Champhai Deputy Commissioner VL Remliana.

Meanhwile, the State Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai made notable seizures, including 79 grams of heroin, 5.555 kg of methamphetamine, and 945 grams of raw opium.