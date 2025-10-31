Aizawl: Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences and senior BJP leader Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the Centre will bring extensive development to Mamit, the lone aspirational district in Mizoram.

He said that BJP-ruled states have witnessed immense progress and that Mizoram also requires a government that is on the same page as the government at the Centre to usher in development.

“If voters elect the BJP candidate in the upcoming assembly bypoll, the Centre will elevate Mamit from an aspirational district to one of the developed districts in the country,” the Union Minister said while addressing a rally at Silsury village.

The Dampa area will also witness immense development if the BJP candidate is elected, he added.

He further said that the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives top priority to the development of the Northeastern region.

Singh arrived in Mizoram on Wednesday to campaign for the BJP candidate Lalhmingthanga.

He left for Delhi after addressing a public rally at Silsury.

Five candidates are in the fray for the Dampa bypoll, scheduled for November 11.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) has nominated the party’s senior vice president and former health minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana. The Congress has fielded its vice president and former transport minister John Rotluangliana.

The BJP has nominated Lalhmingthanga, who recently joined the saffron party, while former chief minister Brig. T. Sailo’s party, the People’s Conference, has fielded its vice president K. Zahmingthanga.

Vanlalsailova, Lalthangliana, and Lalhmingthanga had unsuccessfully contested the last assembly polls held in November 2023.

A total of 20,790 voters, including 10,185 female voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of the five candidates, the official said.

The death of incumbent MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21 necessitated the Dampa bypoll.