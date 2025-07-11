Aizawl: The Mizoram unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday criticised State Home Minister K Sapdanga for urging Governor Lt Gen (Retd.) Vijay Kumar Singh to reconsider his decision to impose Governor’s Rule on the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC).

Governor’s Rule was imposed on July 7, following a period of political instability that disrupted the functioning of the council.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Home Minister, during a press conference earlier, stated that the Governor’s decision went against the recommendation of the state’s council of ministers. The ministers had advised allowing the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), which holds a majority with 16 out of 20 seats, to form the next executive committee.

Addressing a press conference, BJP National Minority Morcha Secretary Delson Notlia said the Governor acted within his constitutional powers under Paragraph 20BB of the Sixth Schedule, which grants discretionary authority over matters related to Autonomous District Councils (ADCs).

He said similar decisions had been taken by previous Governors in the past.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Notlia added that the Governor’s decision was welcomed by residents of the CADC. He said that publicly accusing the Governor of breaching constitutional norms and urging him to revoke the decision was inappropriate.

He pointed out that the CADC has faced frequent changes in leadership, with ten shifts between 2013 and 2023 and two more since the 2023 elections.

The BJP alleged that political instability, financial mismanagement, and irregularities, including illegal recruitment, have adversely impacted administration in the council. It was also claimed that staff have not received salaries for the past five months.

Civil society groups such as the Central Young Chakma Association (CYCA), Central Mizoram Chakma Students Union (CMCSU), and Central Chakma Mahila Samiti (CMS) had earlier written to both the Governor and Chief Minister Lalduhoma, requesting the suspension of the council and the initiation of an inquiry.

Notlia said that the Governor’s action came in response to these appeals. He also alleged that the ZPM government had earlier advised dissolution of the council in December 2023 when the BJP was preparing to form the executive committee.

The BJP has reiterated its support for the imposition of Governor’s Rule and called for the formation of an inquiry commission to examine the alleged corruption in the CADC.

The CADC was established in 1972 under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for the administration and welfare of the Chakma tribal community in Mizoram.