Applications are invited for various teaching positions in the Regional Campuses of Indian Institute of Mass Communication at Aizawl (Mizoram) and Jammu (J&K) on Contract basis.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor (Digital Media) at Aizawl (Mizoram) and Jammu (J&K) on Contract basis.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Digital Media)

No. of posts : 2

Also Read: Mizoram Jobs : Mizoram University Recruitment 2022

Location wise vacancies :

Aizawl : 1

Jammu : 1

Essential Qualification :

i) Master Degree in Journalism/ Mass Communication from a recognized Indian University or an accredited foreign university with at least 55% marks or equivalent graded score.

ii) Candidates should have cleared National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by UGC or CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC.

iii) Candidates should have broad specialization in the field of Digital Media/ New Media/ Convergence Journalism/Social Media.

iv) He/she should be proficient in English and Hindi.

Desirable Experience :

i) The candidates should be a PhD in Mass Communication

ii) Two years teaching experience at Under Graduate/ Post Graduate level or two years experience in Online Journalism/ Social Media/ Digital Marketing / Data Journalism.

Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Age : Not more than 40 years ( as on last date of advertisement)

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their CV in the enclosed proforma on email id iimcrecruitmentcell@gmail.com by 5:00 pm of 31st August, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Mizoram Jobs : Gauhati High Court Aizawl Bench Recruitment 2022