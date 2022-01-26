Aizawl: Security forces have seized a massive amount of Myanmar Kyat (currency of Myanmar) amounting to Rs 4.20 after conversion.

Action on specific information, troopers of Assam Rifles on Wednesday recovered the Kyat notes worth Rs 4.20 lakh in Khaikhy village in south Mizoram’s Siaha district near the Myanmar border, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

One person has been apprehended in connection with the recovery, it said.

The foreign currency notes (10000000 in Myanmar’s Kyat) and the accused were handed over to the state excise and narcotics department for further legal proceedings, it said.

Ongoing smuggling of foreign currency is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar border, the statement added.

It may be mentioned that 1 Myanmar Kyat is equivalent to 0.042 Indian Rupees.