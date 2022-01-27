The Covid-19 cases in Mizoram increased to 1, 64,127 on Wednesday as 1,756 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the state.

The death toll has gone up to 591 as four more people have succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, said a health official.

The single-day positivity rate was 25.89 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 6,780 sample tests, he said.

At least 251 children were among the newly-infected people, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 1,087, followed by Mamit (160) and Lunglei (108).

The northeastern state now has 11,169 active cases, while 633 people have recovered from the infection on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 1, 52,367.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 92.83 per cent and the death rate is 0.36 per cent.



Mizoram has so far tested 16.37 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, Over 7.91 lakh people have been inoculated till Wednesday and of this 6.12 lakh people have received full dose.