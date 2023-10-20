Aizawl: Thousands of students under the aegis of state apex student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) on Friday took to the street in Aizawl in protest against the Congress for fielding a Mizo woman, who married a non-Mizo.

The MZP had in December last year appealed to all political parties not to nominate Mizo women, who married outside the Mizo community.

The organisation also sent a reminder to all political pirates in August.

It said that it couldn’t accept such a candidate to sit in the state assembly hall and represent the people of the state.

The MZP held that chapter 3:74 of the Mizo Customary Law published by state law and judicial department states that if a Mizo woman marries outside the Mizo community she should adopt the culture, tradition and identity of her husband.

MZP president H. Lalthianghlima vehemently blamed Congress for fielding a woman, who married to non-Mizo.

He said that the student body is strongly against non-tribal to sit in the legislative assembly through their wives.

“We will intensify our agitation to ensure that Mizo women, who are married to non-Mizo or tribal, are elected,” he said.

The protesters, who took part in Friday’s rally, also passed three resolutions, saying they strongly opposed Mizo women, who married outside the Mizo community, sitting in the assembly hall, they appealed to Mizo people not to vote for such candidates and pledged to fight for the protection of Mizo identity till the end.

Defying the diktat by MZP, Congress has fielded Meriam L. Hrangchal from the Lunglei South constituency.

She married a local resident, who belonged to the Gurkha community.

Hrangchal’s husband Dipen Zoliana has adopted Christianity and Mizo identity.

Earlier, Congress president Lalsawta had said that the party fielded Hrangchal as they believed that she was an asset for not only the Congress party but for the entire state.

Congress senior vice president Lal Thanzara also said that the Congress party has accepted Hrangchal’s husband, who originally inhabited Mizoram, as ‘Mizo’ as the family has already adopted Mizo identity and Christianity.

Defending Hrangchal’s candidature, he said that unless the Election Commission rejects her nomination the Congress party will not replace her and she will contest from Lunglei South seat.

Responding to the appeal by MZP, the BJP on Thursday replaced its candidate from the Tuivawl constituency.

The party has previously fielded Judy Zohmingliani, who married to non-Mizo.

Three major parties in the state ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded two women each for the upcoming assembly polls slated for November 7, while the BJP fielded three women.