Aizawl: In another significant political development in the run-up to Mizoram assembly polls slated for November 7, five independent MLAs have tendered resignation as legislators on Tuesday, officials said.

Though originally belonged to Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), the five MLAs — VL Zaithanzama from Aizawl West-III constituency, Vanlalthlana from Aizawl North-II, Lalchhuanthanga, Aizawl South-II seat MLA, C. Lalsawivunga from Aizawl South-I and Vanlalhlana, Aizawl North-I constituency MLA — had contested the assembly polls in 2018 as independent because the ZPM has not been a registered party at the time of elections, they said.

Their resignation from the membership of the legislative assembly is crucial because they will be able to file nominations on the ZPM ticket now, they said.

Unless tender resignation, the five MLAs are liable to be disqualified if they file nominations on the ZPM ticket, officials added.

At least 7 sitting MLAs have so far tendered resignation in the run up to the polls.

Earlier, Congress MLA KT Rokhaw and former minister K. Beichhua had resigned as MLA.

Rokhaw has already joined ruling Mizoram National Front (MNF) to contest from his home turf Palak constituency.

Beichhua, who was expelled from the MNF in January, has also joined the BJP on October 6 and will contest from Siaha on the BJP ticket.

Beichhua has been successfully elected for two consecutive terms from Siaha on the MNF ticket since 2013.