Guwahati: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has urged the people of Mizoram to ‘usher in change’ in their voting that started at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Congress President said that the people of Mizoram are looking toward protecting their culture, customs, land, forest and the Mizo way of life.

Kharge took to X in a post and urged the people of Mizoram to choose a stable government and he said “Today is the time to choose.”

His full message was, “People of Mizoram are looking towards protecting their culture, customs, land, forest and the Mizo way of life. They want a peaceful, stable, development-oriented government. Today is the time to choose it. Welcome our first-time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future. Urge our sisters and brothers of Mizoram to participate in large numbers and usher in change.”

According to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, over 8.5 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in 1,276 polling stations on Tuesday.

The elections on Tuesday will decide the fate of 174 candidates in the state which has 40 assembly seats.