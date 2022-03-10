Aizawl: The 17-day budget session of the Mizoram Assembly was adjourned sine die on Thursday.

Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo announced the sine die adjournment in the afternoon after giving a brief report on the proceedings of the session, which began on February 22.

During the session, the assembly passed the state’s annual budget for the financial year 2022-2023 amounting to Rs. 14,008 crore and supplementary demands for grants for fiscal 2021-2022 amounting to Rs.6,025.44 crore.

The assembly also passed seven government bills, including the Mizo Language Development Board Bill, 2022 and the Mizoram Market (Regulation and Facilitation) Bill, 2022.

At least 16 papers, including three reports of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India and Economic Survey of Mizoram 2021-2022 were laid during the 17-day session.

According to Sailo, the assembly received 569 starred questions and 283 unstarred questions for the session.

Of the 569 starred questions received, 562 have been admitted while 200 questions have been placed in the business list and 47 questions were answered during the session, he said.

A total of 282 out of 283 unstarred questions were admitted, while 323 unstarred questions were converted from starred questions, Sailo said.

The assembly also paid tribute to four former members, who passed away recently.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who arrived in Aizawl on Wednesday for a two-day visit, addressed the last day of the budget session on Thursday.

He was the first Vice President to have addressed the Mizoram assembly, according to officials.

Sailo lauded the members for maintaining a friendly environment and decorum in the house and urged them to sustain the charismatic culture, which according to him, has been admired by other states.

He also thanked officials and police for their support during the session.