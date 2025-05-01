Shillong: Meghalaya’s lively Wangala dance will be a highlight of the cultural performances from all eight northeastern states at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, which opens today at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre.

The four-day program, running until May 4 under the theme “Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries,” offers a unique platform for the Northeast’s rich artistic heritage.

Attendees will experience the energetic Wangala harvest dance, traditionally performed by Meghalaya’s Garo tribe in colorful outfits and accompanied by rhythmic bamboo instruments, as they honor the sun god.

Other key performances include Nagaland’s Tetseo Sisters sharing their Li folk traditions through harmonies in the Chokri dialect, demonstrations of Manipur’s classical dance and martial arts, and Tripura’s Hojagiri performers showcasing impressive balancing skills.

This cultural showcase marks a significant recognition of Northeast India’s artistic contributions within the global entertainment focus of WAVES 2025. Industry experts believe this inclusion highlights the region’s growing cultural importance and its potential for creative economic growth.

The summit, organized in partnership with India’s Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Culture, the Maharashtra Government, and digital platforms like YouTube and Spotify, aims to connect international media professionals while celebrating India’s diverse culture.