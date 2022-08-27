SHILLONG: Water sources in Meghalaya have been drying up.

This was claimed by Meghalaya public health engineering minister – Renikton Tongkhar.

Meghalaya minister Renikton Tongkhar said that due to drying up of water sources, the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the state has hit roadblocks.

The Meghalaya JJM is aimed at providing tapped water connections to nearly 6 lakh rural households in the state.

The Meghalaya minister has stated that due to drying up of conventional water sources, the PHE department has been compelled to look for alternative water sources, which require additional investment.

Meghalaya PHE minister Renikton Tongkhar said that groundwater is depleting, which has resulted in drying up of water sources.

Notably, the central government allotted Rs 678.39 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal for providing tapped water connections to 3.39 rural households.