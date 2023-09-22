SHILLONG: Amidst frequent power cuts across the state, the Meghalaya high court has asked the government to ensure uninterrupted power supply to hospitals in the state.

The high court directed the Meghalaya government to prioritise hospitals and emergency facilities, ensuring services in such institutions are not disrupted, even momentarily, due to power cuts.

The Meghalaya high court gave this directive to the state government while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by former GHADC employee and activist Flaming B Marak.

Marak, in the PIL, expressed distress regarding persistent load shedding experienced by consumers, particularly during the months of summer.

The high court, meanwhile, acknowledged the steps taken by the Meghalaya government to enhance power supply in the state.

It acknowledged the efforts of the Meghalaya government to alleviate the situation.

However, the Meghalaya high court stressed on the need to ensure uninterrupted power supply to critical facilities across the state.