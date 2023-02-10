Guwahati: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has come down heavily on the state government of Meghalaya and the Meghalaya Police for their failure to stop illegal coal mining and transportation.

This prompted the High Court to step in and direct the deployment of central armed police forces.

“This is a clear reminder to the state government that they are not doing their jobs and is a contempt of court and disregard of law and order in the state,” said Charles Pyngrope, the TMC state president.

Pyngrope further criticized the Meghalaya Police for its inability to prevent illegal activities and said, “To say it reflects badly on the Meghalaya Police is mild. If there was any shape left in the department, they should hang their heads in shame.”

He “reminded” that the police are duty-bound to serve and protect, and asked, “How can you allow the activity to continue when it has been declared illegal by the court?”