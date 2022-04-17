Top Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee will visit Meghalaya on May 3.

This was informed by senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh in Kolkata.

Abhishek Banerjee, during his Meghalaya visit, will hold meetings with party leaders of the state.

Notably, Assembly elections in Meghalaya will be held in 2023.

The TMC became the main opposition party in the Meghalaya Assembly in November last year.

12 of 17 Congress MLAs, including former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma, switched over to TMC.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had called for expansion of party’s bases in Tripura and Meghalaya.

Thousands of workers and supporters of different parties in the Northeast joined TMC after the party’s emphatic win in the West Bengal Assembly elections held last year.