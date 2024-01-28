SHILLONG: The Supreme Court has stayed a verdict of the Meghalaya high court that ordered the state government to pay compensation of up to Rs 10-15 lakhs in case of custodial deaths.

The stay order, issued by the Supreme Court, specified that the Meghalaya high court’s judgement remains stayed.

However, the judgement set the condition that the compensation determined by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) must be paid by the Meghalaya government.

The order on Meghalaya government’s appeal was passed by a Supreme Court bench composed of Justices BR Gavai, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta, directing a response to be filed within four weeks.

In August 2023, in a suo motu case, the Meghalaya high court had expressed concerns about the deaths of under-trial prisoners due to excessive, third degree methods used by investigating authorities.

It had concluded that custodial deaths would cease only when the compensation reached a level where the State would face significant financial consequences.