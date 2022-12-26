SHILLONG: Senior IPS officer Pradip Kumar has taken over charge of the BSF Meghalaya Frontier.

Pradip Kumar took over charge from Inderjit Singh Rana.

Rana has been transferred to the BSF training centre in Hazaribagh.

Rana commanded the BSF Meghalaya Frontier for over one and a half years.

Meanwhile, Pradip Kumar, a 2003 batch IPS officer, took charge of the BSF Meghalaya Frontier on Saturday.

He was posted at the BSF headquarters in New Delhi in his last assignment.

Kumar stressed on coordination among all agencies for the effective management of the border with Bangladesh.