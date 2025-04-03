Guwahati: Meghalaya has earned the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its traditional handwoven fabric, Ryndia, and Meghalaya Handloom Products.

The GI Authority under the Government of India officially recognized and listed the fabric on its website.

This recognition not only safeguards indigenous products but also highlights their authenticity and unique origin, marking a significant milestone in the preservation and promotion of Meghalaya’s rich textile heritage.

Ryndia is a handwoven, handspun fabric made from Eri silk, a naturally dyed material that is ethically sourced.

This fabric, integral to the Khasi community’s culture, is admired for its soft texture, durability, and eco-friendly production process.

Unlike traditional silk, Eri silk production does not harm silkworms, making it a sustainable alternative.

The weaving tradition passed down through generations, uses organic dyes derived from plants and minerals to produce the fabric’s distinctive earthy tones.

The Department of Textiles, Government of Meghalaya, led the initiative to secure the GI tag, working tirelessly for over four years with the support of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the expertise of Dr. Rajnikanth.

This effort gained momentum following the recognition of Umden-Diwon as the state’s first Eri Silk village in 2021.

Frederick Roy Kharkongor, IAS, Principal Secretary of the Department of Textiles, led a team that included officials, members of the Meghalaya Ryndia Producers Association, and local weavers to support the GI application.

Their hard work culminated in the final Consultative GI Group meeting in Kolkata on November 20, 2024, where the application was approved.

The GI tag will open new opportunities for Meghalaya’s artisans and the handloom sector, boosting the market value of Ryndia while protecting it from imitation.

It is expected to support sustainable livelihoods and inspire younger generations to embrace this traditional craft.