SHILLONG: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Meghalaya on September 24.

This was informed by the Meghalaya unit of the RSS in a statement on Friday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be in Meghalaya on a two-day visit.

“It is part of his routine visit as to other different states of Bharat. However, it is noteworthy, he is coming after long gap to Meghalaya,” the RSS stated in the statement.

During his two-day visit to Meghalaya, the RSS chief “will interact with the state’s RSS functionaries and well-wishers”.

“He (Mohan Bhagwat) will discuss upon the present development of the organisation,” the Meghalaya RSS added.

The RSS chief will also “deliver a lecture in Shillong to a gathering of important personalities from different walks of life and will touch upon important issues like environment protection, village upliftment and also, will stress upon the values of family, society as well as the nation”.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will depart from Shillong in Meghalaya on September 26.

On Thursday (September 22), RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited a mosque in the heart of Delhi city as part of an unprecedented outreach to the Muslim community by the organisation.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat held a crucial meeting with Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief cleric of All India Imam Organisation.

Notably, this was the RSS chief’s second meeting with Muslim intellectuals in over a month.

Earlier, Mohan Bhagwat had met five Muslim intellectuals for “strengthening communal harmony” across India.

The closed-door meeting between Mohan Bhagwat and the Imam at Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque lasted for more than an hour.

After the meeting, Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said: “Our DNA is same, only our method of worshipping god is different.”

“A good message will go out from his visit. The biggest religion is humanity. We believe country comes first,” Dr Ilyasi said.

The RSS chief later visited a madrasa and interacted with students.