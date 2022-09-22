NEW DELHI: Chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) – Mohan Bhagwat – on Thursday, visited a mosque in the heart of Delhi city as part of an unprecedented outreach to the Muslim community by the organisation.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat held a crucial meeting with Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief cleric of All India Imam Organisation.

Notably, this is the RSS chief’s second meeting with Muslim intellectuals in over a month.

Earlier, Mohan Bhagwat had met five Muslim intellectuals for “strengthening communal harmony” across India.

The closed-door meeting between Mohan Bhagwat and the Imam at Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque lasted for more than an hour.

Also read: Manipur CM calls for communal harmony in state, assures justice for slain Naga leader Abonmai

After the meeting, Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said: “Our DNA is same, only our method of worshipping god is different.”

“A good message will go out from his visit. The biggest religion is humanity. We believe country comes first,” Dr Ilyasi said.

The RSS chief later visited a madrasa and interacted with students.

Earlier, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had also met former Delhi LG Najeeb Jung and former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi.

Notably, the RSS is said to be the ideological mentor of the BJP.