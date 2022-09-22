IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has called for communal harmony in the state.

Manipur CM Biren Singh appealed people of all communities, residing in the state, to live peacefully and maintain social harmony.

The Manipur chief minister was addressing a programme held to observe the first death anniversary of Naga leader Athuan Abonmai at Tarung village.

While speaking at the programme, Manipur CM Biren Singh assured that justice will be delivered in the Abonmai killing case.

He added that the case is being probed by the national investigation agency (NIA).

Also read: Manipur: World War II vintage bomb safely detonated along Indo-Myanmar border

The Manipur chief minister also said that he strongly condemned the killing of Abonmai and that he will not tolerate any kind of violence in the state.

Regarding the construction of a memorial park in Abonmai’s name, the Manipur chief minister said the state government will do the needful.

Saying that Abonmai was a vocal Naga leader, who believed in Manipur’s unity and the welfare of Zeliangrong people, the CM Biren Singh said that Abonmai was close to him.