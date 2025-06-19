Guwahati: A Meghalaya court has extended the police custody of Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged lover, Raj Singh Kushwaha, by two days in connection with the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

According to sources, the Sessions Court in Shillong, on Thursday evening (June 19, 2025), remanded Sonam and Raj Kushwaha for further interrogation following the expiry of their initial eight-day police custody.

In a related development, the court also sent the three other accused – Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi to 14 days of judicial custody by the same court.

The police arrested Raj and the three hitmen — Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), and Raj Singh Kushwaha (21) from various parts of UP and Madhya Pradesh, following which Sonam surrendered before the police in connection with the murder of her husband.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the Meghalaya police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) successfully completed the reconstruction of the crime scene at Weisawdong Falls. This crucial exercise led the authorities to recover a second machete, believed to be one of the weapons used in the brutal murder.

The SIT meticulously scouted various locations, from the Mawlakhiat parking lot, where the accused left their rented two-wheelers, to the Weisawdong parking lot, approximately 25 km away, where the crime allegedly took place.

Police reports indicate that the accused hacked Raja Raghuvanshi to death at the parking lot near the Weisawdong Falls and subsequently dumped his body in an adjacent gorge.

Notably, the authority discovered the decomposed body of Raja Raghuvanshi on June 2 near a cascade in Sohra, Meghalaya, after he was allegedly murdered on May 23.