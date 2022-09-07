SHILLONG: Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik, who is known for not mincing his words, has made a big statement in regards to education system prevalent in the universities in India.

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik said that the quality of research has “gone down” in Indian institutes and universities.

He said that lack of collaborations is the reason for degradation of research in Indian universities and institutes.

The Meghalaya governor made this statement while addressing a function of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong recently.

“The quality of research has gone down in Indian Institutes and Universities. Because of lack of collaborations, the growth is not being observed in these important institutions,” the Meghalaya governor said.

He added: “When a university of repute does not do research work, the value of the university goes down.”