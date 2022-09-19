SHILLONG: There were at least 62 projects in the state of Meghalaya, which were not completed on time.

According to a comptroller and auditor general (CAG) of India report, 62 projects had overshot their scheduled completion dates by over one or more than 10 years in Meghalaya.

This has resulted in time and cost overrun besides denying benefits to the beneficiaries, a report of the CAG tabled in the Meghalaya assembly stated.

The CAG report stated that at least nine projects worth over Rs 233 crore were delayed by over 10 years.

The total expenditure on these incomplete projects was Rs 165.39 crore, the CAG report added.

A total of 32 projects in the state of Meghalaya worth over Rs 1638 crore are yet to be completed.

Moreover, the CAG has revealed that the Meghalaya government has lost Rs 1166.89 crore in revenue owing to under-assessments and other factors.

In its report for the revenue sector till March 31, 2020, the audit report said that test check of the records on sale, trade etc, state excise, motor vehicles tax, forest receipts and other non-tax receipts conducted during the year 2019-20 revealed under-assessment/short/non-levy/loss in as many as 498 cases amounting to a revenue loss of 1,166.89 crore which is 48.19 per cent of the State’s own tax revenue for 2019-20.

The report also stated that the departments of taxation, mining and geology, forest and environment, excise, and transport have accepted underassessment/short/non-levy/loss of revenue of Rs 376.97 crore in 293 cases pointed out by the CAG in 2019-20.