SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to boost healthcare in state.

This key development was announced by Meghalaya minister James Sangma.

The MoU was signed between the state governments of Meghalaya and Tamil Nadu on Monday.

“The health department, govt of Meghalaya, inked an MoU with the govt of Tamil Nadu today to strengthen capacity of our medical professionals and facilitate knowledge exchange,” said James Sangma.

Meghalaya minister James Sangma also lauded the Tamil Nadu government for the “proactive approaches” undertaken by the south Indian state to improve the health sector.

Also read: Meghalaya’s 1st 5-star hotel: Left abandoned for 36 years, Crowborough Hotel to be inaugurated as Taj Vivanta Shillong

“This will immensely benefit our state as the excellence and proactive approaches demonstrated by Tamil Nadu in the health sector, under Health Minister Shri @Subramanian_ma, is commendable,” tweeted Meghalaya minister James Sangma.

This will immensely benefit our state as the excellence and proactive approaches demonstrated by Tamil Nadu in the health sector, under Health Minister Shri @Subramanian_ma, is commendable. — James K Sangma (@JamesSangma1) September 19, 2022

The Meghalaya minister added: “As we slowly build the health infrastructure of our state, we as a Government are committed towards providing access, quality and affordable healthcare for all.”