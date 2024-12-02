New Delhi: The Northeastern states, including Meghalaya, have taken a major step in promoting transformative tourism initiatives by initiating the development of eight iconic tourist destinations at a cost of Rs 800 crore funded by the Centre.

Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Sikkim, and Tripura are at the forefront of a transformative tourism initiative in India, said an official report.

With a massive investment of Rs 800 crore, these six Northeastern states are set to develop eight iconic tourist destinations that promise to redefine the travel experience.

This ambitious project aims to spotlight the region’s untapped potential, enhance local economies, and ease the burden on overcrowded attractions, marking a new chapter in India’s tourism landscape.

In a bid to ease overcrowding and spotlight lesser-known destinations, the Central government has launched an ambitious plan to develop eight unique tourist sites across six Northeastern states, including Meghalaya.

With this massive budget, this initiative promises to transform these hidden gems into world-class destinations.

The Department of Expenditure has already released 66% of the funds to the states, kick-starting what could be a game-changer for the region’s tourism.

Each site has been carefully chosen to showcase the region’s diversity and culture while easing the burden on over-visited tourist spots.

The Ministry of Tourism will oversee the progress, ensuring all projects are completed within the two-year timeline, with the final phase concluding before March 2026.

The approved destinations include a variety of experiences. Nathu La in Sikkim will offer a unique border experience, while Tripura will showcase its cultural richness with the 51 Shakti Peethas Park.

Loktak Lake in Manipur, often referred to as the “floating lake,” will get a much-needed facelift to attract eco-tourism enthusiasts.

Similarly, Umiam Lake in Shillong, the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati, and Siang Eco-retreat in Arunachal Pradesh will undergo transformations to elevate the tourist experience.

This Northeastern initiative forms part of a broader national scheme. Across 23 states, 40 destinations have been approved for development with a total budget of Rs 3,295 crore.

The government received an overwhelming response, with 87 proposals valued at over Rs 8,000 crore submitted within the October 2024 deadline.

Following a rigorous evaluation, the Ministry of Tourism finalized the 40 most impactful projects, including the eight in the Northeast.