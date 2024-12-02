Shillong: Meghalaya Trinamool Congress (MTMC) president and Nongthymmai MLA, Charles Pyngrope has claimed that he is under increasing pressure from his party leaders and workers to join the Congress.

However, Pyngrope said that he could not succumb to this pressure due to the rules that prohibited it.

According to Pyngrope, as a legislator elected by the people, he must adhere to certain mandates.

He stated that if his supporters wish to join Congress, he can only offer them his blessings and cannot stop them.

This comes after Congress leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh claimed that 1,500 TMC members in Nongthymmai have enrolled to join Congress.

Reports stated that Pyngrope is unlikely to defect from the TMC soon, with the anti-defection rule being a major obstacle.