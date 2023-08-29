SHILLONG: Measures have been initiated by the Meghalaya government to implement the national education policy (NEP) in the state’s schools and colleges.

This was informed by advisor to the Meghalaya education department Himalaya Shangpliang on Tuesday (August 29).

Shangpliang informed that the Meghalaya education department has already started implementing the NEP in state’s colleges.

Moreover, he said that “steady preparations” have started to implement the national education policy (NEP) in school level in Meghalaya.

While reacting to the demand of the MCTA for withdrawal of July 12 order of NEHU vice-chancellor (VC) on NEP, Shangpliang said that the “matter is under discussion”.

“The vice-chancellor of NEHU has invited the MCTA for talks and I hope the issues can be sorted out, so we leave it to the wisdom of the university,” advisor to the Meghalaya education department Himalaya Shangpliang said.