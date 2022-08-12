Shillong: Former Meghalaya Chief Minister and TMC leader Mukul Sangma on Friday launched a frontal attack on NPP calling the party an opportunist.

Addressing a gathering at Mawshynrut in West Khasi Hills, Mukul Sangma said, “In 2018 elections, BJP members came and appointed Conrad Sangma as the Chief Minister so he acts as their puppet. Everyone knows how Home Minister Amit Shah came and pursued Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for the border deal, and within a month he signed the border agreement with Assam.

“Now, NPP is saying they’ll scrap the alliance with BJP and contest alone in the upcoming 2023 elections. These divisive forces from outside came in and formed an unholy alliance.” “They promised something before the elections, but did they keep their promises? This shows that this is a govt that cannot be trusted by the people of the state. Meghalaya and its entire people will vote for change in the coming elections,” Sangma added.

Sangma alleged that the current ‘proxy-BJP government’ is inefficient in preserving the uniqueness of identity of the people of Meghalaya.

“They are wasting all our resources. I want to ask, why the sitting MLA hasn’t brought any formidable change in the constituency during his tenure? It’s not too late before the people will give them a befitting answer,” he added.

The TMC on Friday formed a block committee in Mawshynrut in West Khasi Hills to connect with more people at the grassroots level all across the state.