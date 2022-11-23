SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma-led cabinet delegation visited the bereaved family members of the victims of the Mukroh firing incident on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong, PHE minister Renikton Lyngdoh, urban affairs minister Snaiwbhalang Dhar and social welfare minister Kyrmen Shylla.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma visited the next of kin of the victims and handed over the ex-gratia cheque of Rs 5 lakh each.

Interacting with the family members, the Meghalaya chief minister expressed his condolences on behalf of the people of the state and the government.

He also told the gathering at the village that the Meghalaya government has decided to cancel all official government functions and festivals to show solidarity with the people of Mukroh.

During his visit to the village, the Meghalaya chief minister stopped to interact with protesting pressure groups and assured them that the state government will ensure justice for the victims.

He told them that the governments of Meghalaya and Assam have agreed to request the central government for a probe by a central agency – either NIA or CBI into the firing incident.

The firing incident at Mukroh village in West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya on Tuesday killed five civilians and one forest guard from Assam.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma told the agitating pressure groups that the Assam government is cooperating fully with Meghalaya.

He also told them that the concerned officials including OCs and forest officials have been suspended and SP of West Karbi Anglong district in Assam have been transferred out from the district.

He also informed that a Meghalaya cabinet delegation will call on union home minister Amit Shah on November 24 in New Delhi, which will be followed up by a meeting with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

During the visit, the Jaintia Students’ Union also submitted a memorandum to the Meghalaya chief minister demanding a police outpost at Mukroh.

The Meghalaya chief minister told them that the state government recently set up an outpost at Barato, which will soon be functional.

However, he said that he will further deliberate on the demand, which has been raised by the people of the area for an outpost at Mukroh.

Later, the Meghalaya chief minister along with other ministers held consultation with different stakeholders from the village.

The villagers expressed their concerns and informed the chief minister on different problems they had to face for the past several years on a daily basis along the Assam-Meghalaya border areas.

The Meghalaya chief minister assured that the concerns raised by the people of the area will be submitted to the union home ministry for redressal.