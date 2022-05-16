The Meghalaya state commission for women has sought legal action against those involved in tying woman to pole and heckling in Jowai last week.

The Meghalaya women’s body has the state asked police to register a case against those involved in the incident.

The women’s body has urged the police to file a suo moto case into the incident as the victim reportedly refused to file an FIR against the culprits.

“We have asked the police to register a suo moto case against the perpetrators involved in the criminal act,” MSCW chairperson Phidalia Toi told new agency PTI.

A 23-year-old woman was tied to a pole at a marketplace in Meghalaya’s Jowai and heckled after she was allegedly found pickpocketing.

A video of the incident, which surfaced on social media on Friday, showed the woman being taken to a shed by some people, asked questions and then being tied to a pole amidst jeering by onlookers.

Children, young people, and women present at the spot were seen making fun of her.

Her shawl and her bag, which she was seen carrying to the shed, could not be viewed in the video when she was being tied to the pole or afterward.