The deceased convict has been identified as John Shallam.

Shallam was sentenced to five years and eight months rigorous imprisonment by a local court in Meghalaya after finding him guilty in a murder case.

The convict – John Shallam – committed suicide by hanging himself in a toilet of the prision.

“The convict was found hanging in a toilet of the prison,” Meghalaya inspector general of prisons – Mariahom Kharkrang informed.

Meanwhile, a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

The body of the deceased convict has been sent for autopsy.