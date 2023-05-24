Shillong: In a scathing remark aimed at regional political parties in Meghalaya, Voice of the People Party (VPP), Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit criticized them for their failure to address the issues they promised to tackle during elections.

Basaiawmoit’s comments came in response to queries regarding the alleged lack of action by the United Democratic Party (UDP) in reviewing the job reservation policy, despite it being a key pledge in their election manifesto.

Also Read: Assam-Meghalaya border talks | CMs of both states to visit disputed areas in Karbi Anglong & West Jaintia Hills in June

Expressing his disappointment, Basaiawmoit stated, “It saddens me to say that all regional parties in the state prioritize electoral battles over the welfare of the people. Their sole focus is winning elections, and once they secure victory, all the promised issues are conveniently forgotten without any discussion or progress.” Speaking to reporters, he highlighted that this dismissive attitude of regional political parties towards their constituents was not a new phenomenon in the state.

The criticism from the VPP chief sheds light on the prevailing discontent among the populace regarding the inaction of political parties after coming into power.

Also Read: Assam: Human Remains of Faizan Ahmed flown to Kolkata for second post mortem

UDP, specifically, has faced scrutiny for its failure to fulfil its commitment to reviewing the job reservation policy, which was a crucial element of its election manifesto.

As the debate surrounding the role and effectiveness of regional political parties intensifies, it remains to be seen how this criticism impacts their future electoral prospects.