Guwahati: The Voice of the People Party (VPP), Meghalaya, defended its decision to withdraw from the all-party committee on railway connectivity, questioning the necessity of forming such a panel.

VPP president Ardent Basaiawmoit, speaking on Sunday, said, “Why is there a need for an all-party committee on railway connectivity? The government already understands the public sentiment, and we have clearly stated our position in the House.”

His remarks came in response to the government’s claim that the state would remain stuck in uncertainty if political parties failed to engage on the railway issue.

Both the VPP and the Congress party declined to participate in the committee, which the state government formed to facilitate discussions on extending railway lines into the Khasi-Jaintia region of Meghalaya. Basaiawmoit maintained that the government should first establish a proper system to regulate the inflow of outsiders before advancing any plans for railway development.

“The government should go ahead with the railway project if it believes it is necessary,” he said. “But why form a committee when we have already made our position clear?”

Basaiawmoit also called for enhanced security along the India-Bangladesh border before accelerating fencing efforts. He argued that incomplete fencing, especially in agricultural zones, threatens the livelihood of local farmers.

He urged the government to prioritise strengthening the presence of armed forces in border areas, regardless of whether fencing exists, as a response to the state’s recent focus on fencing amid India’s border tensions with Pakistan.

Highlighting local concerns, Basaiawmoit urged the government to ensure that fencing does not result in the loss of large areas of cultivable land. He emphasized the need for compensation or alternative livelihood plans for those affected.

“If locals don’t oppose the fencing, the government must still ensure people don’t lose their land, particularly farmland,” he said. “Where will they go if they lose their only means of income? The government offers them no alternative employment.”

Meghalaya shares a 443-km-long international border with Bangladesh, much of which remains unfenced due to tough terrain and resistance from landowners who fear restricted land access.

Under current bilateral agreements, both countries have agreed not to build permanent structures within 150 meters of the border.