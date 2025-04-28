Guwahati: Following a major crackdown by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on rampant and unsafe coal mining in Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Sunday urged the agency to expand its operations to other coal-producing districts in the state.

VPP MP Ricky J Syngkon, who had raised concerns over illegal mining in Parliament, called on the Meghalaya government to show courage and address the situation decisively. “The ED must conduct similar operations in other coal belts like Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills, where such mining is also happening,” Syngkon said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The ED confirmed that illegal rat-hole mining, banned by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2014, continues unchecked in the state under hazardous and exploitative conditions. The agency’s investigation revealed that around 1,200 tonnes of coal are being extracted daily in violation of the ban.

“People can see what’s going on—how much longer can the government pretend it doesn’t exist?” Syngkon asked, criticizing the state for repeatedly denying the extent of illegal activity. He urged the authorities to act in the best interest of the public and the environment, stressing that only a few individuals profit from the ongoing exploitation.

“The state government is fully aware of what’s happening, but it seems unwilling to take corrective action,” Syngkon said. “If it truly cares about Meghalaya’s people and environment, it must respond with urgency.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Syngkon also reminded that the NGT’s ban aimed to protect the ecosystem and prevent further degradation of forests and water sources. He pointed out that illegal coal mining has polluted local rivers and streams, making them unfit for consumption.

He said he raised this issue in Parliament not for political gain, but because he believes the future generations are at stake, and he now trusts both the central and state governments to act wisely and responsibly.

Last Thursday, ED officials from the Shillong sub-zonal office searched 15 locations in South Garo Hills and Assam as part of an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The raids covered areas such as Jadigittim and Nongalbibra in Meghalaya, and Jogighopa, Margherita, and Guwahati in Assam.

According to ED findings, mine owners and syndicate operators in Meghalaya collaborated with miners in Assam’s Margherita to create the illusion that the coal originated legally. Documents and statements from mine managers, owners, and workers revealed that each mine loaded five to seven trucks per day, with each truck carrying 12–16 tonnes of illegally mined coal.

The agency estimated that operations in the Era Aning and Goreng areas alone produced around 1,200 tonnes of coal daily, generating profits of ?5,000 to ?10,000 per truck after covering expenses.