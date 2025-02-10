Shillong: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has accused influential figures in power of colluding with individuals involved in illicit coal mining and transportation in Meghalaya.

The party has urged for a comprehensive investigation into the matter, citing evidence gathered by a court-appointed committee headed by Justice (retired) BP Katakey.

VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh alleged that the current government is reluctant to confront illegal activities due to fear of exposing inconvenient truths.

He said that the state’s resources must benefit the people at large, rather than just a select few private interests.

Myrboh criticized the ruling NPP-led MDA coalition for its alleged tolerance of illegal activities, stating that it is up to the electorate to demand accountability from those in power.

He warned that if the public remains indifferent to corruption, it will be impossible to bring about change.

The VPP has called for the current government to be replaced, citing the need for leaders who uphold the rule of law and are committed to good governance.