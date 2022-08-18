SHILLONG: Under-aged students in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya have been prohibited to bring two-wheelers or cars to schools.

The district school education officer of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya has issued a letter to all the principals and headmasters of schools in the district on the matter.

The East Khasi Hills school education officer has cited the “directions of Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS) regarding District Road Safety Committee and follow up action thereon”.

“…you are hereby, instructed to ensure that under age students are not allowed to drive two-wheelers or vehicles while coming to school,” the letter read.

The letter has been issued by the East Khasi Hills district school education officer in Meghalaya to all the principals, headmasters and headmistress of all higher secondary and senior secondary schools in the district.

Notably, in recent times, many schools students have been noticed riding two-wheelers or driving cars to school.

The minimum age for driving licence in India for a two-wheeler whose ability is under 50cc is 16 years of age.

The applicant must be at least 16 years old and must have the consent of parent or guardian if he is less than 18 years old.

Or else, the applicant should be at least 18 years old.