Shillong: The United Democratic Party (UDP) convened a meeting on Friday to discuss the roster system and urged the State government to implement it prospectively, starting from the present time, instead of retroactively since 1972 as proposed by the government.

UDP leader Metbah Lyngdoh addressed reporters after the meeting, which involved party MLAs, MDCs (Members of District Council), and senior members.

He emphasized that this meeting was part of a series of discussions held over a considerable period, focusing on the issue of the roster system.

Lyngdoh emphasized the need to address the roster system issue, stating, “We have observed several appointments where concerns have been raised regarding the interview process and its outcomes. Therefore, it is crucial to deliberate and discuss this matter.”

He further explained, “Due to the numerous areas of concern we have identified, we believe that the roster system should be implemented prospectively, starting from now, rather than maintaining the roster system from 1972.”

The UDP made it explicitly clear that reviewing the reservation policy is an integral part of their manifesto, and they will actively pursue it with the government through appropriate channels.

“I want to emphasize that our party’s election manifesto clearly mentions the need to review the reservation policy. We do not deny this commitment, and we will address this matter on the appropriate platform,” stated the UDP chief.