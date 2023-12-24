Shillong: The United Democratic Party (UDP) leadership is scrambling to address the fallout from MDC Lambor Malngiang’s surprise decision to back the National People’s Party (NPP)-led Executive Committee (EC) in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in Meghalaya.

Despite Malngiang’s insistence that he remains a UDP member, party general secretary Jemino Mawthoh acknowledged Saturday that the matter is yet to be formally discussed.

He revealed having spoken to Malngiang and requesting a public statement clarifying his position.

Further complicating the situation, a letter demanding disciplinary action against Malngiang has been sent by the UDP Parliamentary leader in the KHADC, Titosstarwell Chyne.

Chyne confirmed a leadership meeting will be held soon to address the issue.

Meanwhile, Malngiang was unavailable for comment, further fueling speculation. Chyne, however, dismissed rumours of additional UDP MDCs switching sides, emphasizing their current opposition stance.

He clarified that UDP member Balajied Ranee’s support for the Lineage Amendment Bill stemmed from his convictions, not allegiance to the NPP-led EC.