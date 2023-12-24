GUWAHATI: Assam recorded the highest number of cases of crimes against children in the Northeast region of India in 2022.

According to a data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Assam recorded a total of 4084 cases of crimes against children in 2022.

Assam was followed by Meghalaya with nearly 500 of such cases in the same year, NCRB data revealed.

Meghalaya recorded 496 crimes committed against children in 2022, according to data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

In Meghalaya, there were 371 crimes committed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 104 of which were in East Khasi Hills.

The vast majority of POCSO crimes in Meghalaya were committed against girls but there were also seven committed against boys.

Third is Tripura (220), followed by Sikkim (159), Arunachal Pradesh (143), Mizoram (135), Manipur 120 and Nagaland (35).