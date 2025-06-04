Guwahati: Two inmates who had escaped from the Nongpoh Civil Hospital in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya, on November 15, 2024, while undergoing treatment, have been arrested separately after evading authorities for nearly six months, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The fugitives, Pappu Chettri alias Robert Chettri (32) of Mawsyntai village in Ri-Bhoi, and Sunil Das (29) of Dudhnoi in Goalpara district of Assam, were apprehended through coordinated efforts between Ri-Bhoi Police and North Garo Hills Police.

Das was arrested on May 29, while Chettri was nabbed on June 3.

According to Ri-Bhoi Superintendent of Police Vivekananda Singh, the joint operation was crucial in tracking down the escapees. “We are also investigating possible support networks that may have aided them during their time in hiding,” he added.

Sunil Das, a convicted offender serving a life sentence under the POCSO Act, had been under judicial custody and receiving treatment at the hospital when he escaped. He had also previously served a sentence under Section 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and was re-incarcerated following his re-arrest.

Pappu Chettri, who was held in connection with a 2019 case under IPC Sections 341/363/376(2)(i) (now Sections 126, 137, and 64(2)(i) of the BNS), escaped alongside Das. Investigations revealed that the duo fled to Goalpara district in Assam, assuming false identities to avoid capture.

The incident has raised concerns over security and prisoner escort protocols at medical facilities in the state. Authorities have since tightened oversight in such operations.

While Das has been returned to jail, Chettri is currently being escorted back to Nongpoh and will be presented before the court on June 4.