Guwahati: Taking serious note of a crime committed over dispute of land, the Bilasipara Court‘s Additional Sessions Judge Mukul Chetia on Wednesday sentenced a man named Litendra Barman to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 for killing a woman named Monica Barman over a land dispute in 2018.

The crime occurred in Chapar town, under the Bilasipara Sub-division of Dhubri district, on April 27, 2018, when Litendra stabbed Monica to death in her house.

The murder was reported to the Chapar Police Station by Monica’s son-in-law, Babul Das, who found her body at the house.

The Additional Public Prosecutor of the Court, T.K. Bhattacharjee, presented the evidence and witnesses against the accused, who was arrested soon after the crime.

The prosecution was able to prove that Litendra had a long-standing feud with Monica over a piece of land that belonged to her deceased husband Mrigen Barman.

On Wednesday, the judge delivered the verdict, convicting Litendra under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life and to imposed fine of Rs. 10,000.

In the event of default regarding paying the fine, Litendra will have to serve an additional two months of simple imprisonment.

The judgment was welcomed by the family and friends of Monica, who had been waiting for justice for more than five years.