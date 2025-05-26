Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday moved to quell concerns, clarifying that the upcoming Tura Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) will remain a ‘government property’ and operate directly under the State Health Department.

The Chief Minister’s clarification follows various allegations that the government plans to privatize the first medical college coming up in Garo Hills.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Addressing a public gathering in Mendipathar, CM Sangma affirmed, “I would like to clarify that there is no intention to hand over the complete management and administration to any private entity.”

He stated that the proposal to outsource the college’s management to a private entity is purely for ‘management convenience’.

CM Sangma cited that the state faces a significant challenge in operationalizing the medical college, particularly in recruiting qualified professionals and doctors due to a scarcity of such expertise within Meghalaya.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“To surmount this hurdle, the management of the medical college will be a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model”. However, he stressed that ownership of both the hospital and the college will unequivocally remain with the government.

He reiterated that the Government of Meghalaya fully owns the land, infrastructure, and all physical assets of the TMCH.

The Chief Minister further stated that, under the proposed PPP model, they will reserve the majority of seats in the college for Meghalaya students under a “state quota.”

He said that they will allot a limited number of seats to the private management under a “management quota,” enabling them to manage the administration and salaries of the medical college faculty.

“The hospital will, notably, continue to function as a government entity”, he noted.

Furthermore, the Private Sector Entity (PSE) managing the college will pay an annual lease rental of Rs 1 crore to the State Government for the use of the infrastructure. They will ring-fence this revenue specifically for the salaries and upkeep of government staff and facilities, CM Sangma added.

Chief Minister Sangma also assured that there will be no capitation fees, and the approved fee structure will remain valid for three academic years, ensuring predictability and affordability for students.

The Chief Minister stressed that the Operation & Maintenance (O&M) arrangement is time-bound, not perpetual.

“The Government reserves the right to review and, if required, fully take over operations in the future when conditions permit. This ensures continued public accountability, transparency, and ownership while leveraging private expertise in the interim,” he explained.