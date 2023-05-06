Shillong: A 34-year-old truck driver transporting cattle was reported shot dead by Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel near Mawshun village in Pynursla, Meghalaya on the evening of Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Roning Nongkynrih, a resident of Jalynteng village in East Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya.

According to the helper of the truck, who is also the deceased’s brother, they were driving from Laitlyngkot to drop off the cattle near Pynursla, Meghalaya when they encountered a BSF truck.

The BSF truck overtook them and stopped a few meters ahead, and the personnel got down from the truck. Shots were fired, and the driver was hit. The handyman checked on his brother and found him covered in blood and not moving.

The district police chief stated that they are still investigating the reason for the BSF opening fire at the truck.

The Rangbah Shnong of Jalynteng Nongkynrih condemned the act and called it a “brutal murder” by the men in uniform. He demanded stern action against those involved and compensation from the government and the BSF for the deceased’s family.

The deceased was a father of a three-month-old baby and the sole breadwinner of his family.

The Rangbah Shnong also called on the Home Department to ensure that border security personnel refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.