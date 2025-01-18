Shillong: The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) of the Meghalaya State Council (MSC) criticized the state government’s recent decision to hike the minimum wage.

The AITUC termed the decision as insufficient and inadequate.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The wage revision was announced during the two-day cabinet retreat held in Sohra last week.

In a letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, AITUC MSC Secretary R Thabah stated that the agreement was made during a meeting of the Minimum Wages Advisory Board on August 6, 2024.

The meeting, chaired by Principal Secretary of the Labour Department, C. Songate, had resulted in a proposed increase in the minimum wages for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled workers to Rs 681, Rs 749, Rs 824, and Rs 906, respectively.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Thabah noted that the unions had expressed satisfaction with the initial wage increase, considering the rising costs of essential commodities. He further emphasized that the government’s decision to implement the previously agreed wage enhancement would have been more manageable for workers.

AITUC has now written to the state government, urging it to implement the wage increase as per the earlier agreement.

In a related development, the All Jaintia Muster Roll Workers and Labour Union (AJMRWLU) has also expressed dissatisfaction with the newly approved wage hike and threatened to launch a large-scale protest if the government does not revise the floor rate within the agreed timeline.