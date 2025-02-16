Shillong: Meghalaya is gearing up to host the 39th National Games in 2027, with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announcing plans to develop a robust sports infrastructure across the state.

The infrastructure will span Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo Hills, with facilities not only in major cities like Shillong, Jowai, and Tura but also in interior and rural areas.

Sangma emphasized that the NPP-led government is committed to creating a sports ecosystem, investing in infrastructure, and providing training to athletes.

He expressed pride in Meghalaya’s selection as host, noting that the Indian Olympic Association and the Government of India have confidence in the state’s vision for sports promotion.

As part of the Meghalaya Sports Policy, the government will offer jobs to medalists of the national games.

Sangma also encouraged athletes to prepare well and win medals in the 2027 National Games to avail themselves of this opportunity.

The chief minister also highlighted the importance of district councils in addressing problems at different levels and safeguarding the interests of tribal communities.