The Directorate of Educational Research & Training (DERT), Meghalaya, has officially released the results for the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2025.

Candidates who appeared for Paper-I (Lower Primary) and Paper-II (Upper Primary) can now access their results on the official website: megeducation.gov.in.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The MTET 2025 examination was held on April 25, and the results have been published following a detailed evaluation process. Candidates who clear the exam are now eligible to apply for teaching positions in primary and upper primary schools across the state.

How to Check MTET 2025 Results:

1.Visit the official website: megeducation.gov.in

2. Click on the “MTET Result 2025” link available on the homepage

3. Enter your roll number/registration details and date of birth

4. Click ‘Submit’ to view your score

5. Download and print your scorecard for future reference

What’s Next for Qualified Candidates:

Candidates who qualify will receive an eligibility certificate, which is essential for applying to teaching roles in both government and private institutions across Meghalaya.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This certificate confirms that the candidate meets the teaching standards prescribed by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

Eligible candidates should begin preparing for upcoming recruitment drives and keep the certificate and scorecard safe for future verification.

For Candidates Who Did Not Qualify:

Review the scorecard to identify areas that need improvement

Focus on strengthening those areas and start preparing early for the next MTET cycle

Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official DERT website for updates on recruitment notifications and future examination schedules.