SHILLONG: The police in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya have recovered as many as 45 stolen motorcycles.

It was, by far, the largest recovery of stolen motorcycles made by the Meghalaya police.

17 persons have also been arrested by the West Garo Hills police in Meghalaya.

Among the 17 arrested persons, 15 are from Meghalaya and 2 are from Assam.

“The SIT managed to recover 45 suspected stolen bikes and has arrested 17 persons on charges of committing theft, robbery, dacoity, forgery, cheating and habitually dealing with stolen bikes,” West Garo Hills district SP VS Rathore informed.

“It is also learnt that the bikes stolen from Assam are being sold in Meghalaya and vice-versa through garage mechanics and second-hand vehicle sellers,” Rathore added.

“A summary is as follows: Vehicles recovered: 45 (11 from Rajabala, 12 from Jengjal, 2 from Tura, 7 from Bongaigaon and 13 from Dadenggre).”

“Through these recoveries, 10 undetected cases have been solved,” SP VS Rathore further said.

The recovery included motorcycles that had been sold second-hand to unsuspecting buyers after the criminals tampered with documents, registration and engine numbers.

“Some persons have purchased vehicles from online selling-buying-websites such as OLX, Facebook etc., through which stolen vehicles were advertised and sold,” SP VS Rathore further said.

“It is advised that before purchase or sale of vehicles, police clearance must be obtained to avoid unnecessary hassles at a later stage as the vehicle owner is liable for legal action if the concerned vehicle is found to be indulged in any criminal offence, Road Traffic Accident etc,” Rathore added.